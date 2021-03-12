China-aid sports facility to benefit Fijians

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A China-aid volleyball court was handed over to Fiji Friday in Nadi, the third-largest city of Fiji, with officials from both China and Fiji hailing the sports facility that will benefit local community.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the volleyball court in the Malawai community, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo said that the high standard project is a clear demonstration of China's support to the Fijian community and youth development.

"Sports has numerous benefits for all people, promotes health and mental well-being. This volleyball court is a good sports facility for the youths in the community. Young people can hold activities and sports matches here to spend their spare time," he said.

The ambassador also pledged that in the future, the Chinese Embassy in Fiji will explore more opportunities to help youths and communities in the island nation.

For his part, Fiji's Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar Bala thanked China for the sports facility, saying that his ministry is very thankful to the Chinese government for the great assistance in funding the Malawai volleyball court, which will strengthen the Malawai community in motivating each other in this new normal times.

"This new sports facility will have a great positive impact on this community of Malawai as it will promote health and well-being for the community and also identify some talents in the community that will in future be representing Fiji in sports," he said.

The minister stressed that with sports as an enabler, the Fiji and China relationship has been made stronger moving forward during this COVID-19 period.

With China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation as the contractor, the facility is intended for sports like volleyball, badminton, and other wellness programs.