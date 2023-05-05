China aims to further improve surface water quality

BEIJING, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :China will further improve its water quality by raising the ratio of surface water of fairly good quality to 85 percent in 2025, up 1.6 percentage points from 2020.

The country will better monitor its rivers and lakes, and boost the allocation and management of water resources in rivers, lakes and reservoirs, according to a plan issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and four other departments.

More will be done to strengthen the protection, supervision and management of key water source conservation areas, says the plan, which also highlights aquatic biodiversity and pollution control.

The proportion of surface water of fairly good quality -- at or above Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system -- was 83.4 percent in 2020, up 17.4 percentage points from 2015, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office.