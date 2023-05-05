UrduPoint.com

China Aims To Further Improve Surface Water Quality

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China aims to further improve surface water quality

BEIJING, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :China will further improve its water quality by raising the ratio of surface water of fairly good quality to 85 percent in 2025, up 1.6 percentage points from 2020.

The country will better monitor its rivers and lakes, and boost the allocation and management of water resources in rivers, lakes and reservoirs, according to a plan issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and four other departments.

More will be done to strengthen the protection, supervision and management of key water source conservation areas, says the plan, which also highlights aquatic biodiversity and pollution control.

The proportion of surface water of fairly good quality -- at or above Grade III in the country's five-tier water quality system -- was 83.4 percent in 2020, up 17.4 percentage points from 2015, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office.

Related Topics

Water China 2015 2020 From

Recent Stories

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for includ ..

DEWA completes all strategic indicators for including People of Determination in ..

11 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

34 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

41 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

1 hour ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.