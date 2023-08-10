Open Menu

China Allocates 1 Bln Yuan To Support Flood Storage Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China allocates 1 bln yuan to support flood storage areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :China has earmarked 1 billion Yuan (about 139.69 million U.S. Dollars) to offset losses in areas in the Haihe River Basin inundated recently for flood storage purposes, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday.

The Haihe River Basin suffered floods caused by rainstorms brought by Typhoon Doksuri in recent days, and eight national flood storage areas, located in Tianjin, Hebei and Henan, respectively, were put into use.

The ministries said about 1.85 billion cubic meters of water were stored, alleviating the pressure of flood control in downstream areas.

The fund will go toward compensating property losses of residents living in these areas, including damage to crops, animal and poultry farms, commercial forests, houses and agricultural machinery, to help them resume production and life as soon as possible, the ministries said.

Related Topics

Flood Water China Tianjin Billion Million

Recent Stories

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation wi ..

Razan Al Mubarak discusses Amazon deforestation with Brazil&#039;s indigenous le ..

23 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants o ..

ENOC Group, ALSAYER partner to expand lubricants offering in Kuwait

23 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

2 hours ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

2 hours ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

2 hours ago
Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

2 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

4 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

4 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

4 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous