China Allocates 200 Mln Yuan For Flood Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday earmarked 200 million Yuan (about 29.92 million U.S. Dollars) of central disaster-relief funds as rounds of rainstorms have battered the country's southern areas.

The emergency funds, allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will be used to support flood-control and disaster-relief efforts in the provinces of Fujian, Jiangxi and Hunan, as well as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Recent downpours in south China's Pearl River basin have affected some parts of Guangdong and Guangxi, prompting authorities to activate a Level-II emergency response on Monday.

East China's Jiangxi Province also upgraded the flood control emergency response to Level II on Monday evening.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level I being the most urgent and severe.

After entering the flood season, China has allocated 560 million yuan to help local governments in flood control and disaster relief.

