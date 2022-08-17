China allocates 300 mln yuan to support agriculture in disaster-hit regions

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :China has earmarked 300 million Yuan (about 44.21 million U.S. Dollars) of relief funds to support agricultural production in regions affected by floods, droughts and typhoons.

The emergency funds have been allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to 13 provincial-level regions, including Liaoning, Sichuan and Inner Mongolia.

The funds will be used to subsidize the purchase of seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, pesticides and other materials needed by the disaster-stricken areas, as well as for the restoration of agricultural production facilities.