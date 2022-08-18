UrduPoint.com

China Allocates 420 Mln Yuan Dor Disaster Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :China on Wednesday earmarked 420 million Yuan (about 61.95 million U.S. Dollars) of disaster relief funds to support flood control and drought relief work.

Among the emergency funds, which were allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, 210 million yuan will be used to support drought relief efforts in seven provincial-level regions, including Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei and Hunan.

The other 210 million yuan will be used to support flood control efforts in eight provincial-level regions such as Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong and Henan.

As of Thursday, a total of 1.3 billion yuan has been allocated for local flood control and drought relief.

