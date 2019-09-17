China allocates 665 mln yuan for disaster relief

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) have allocated 665 million Yuan (about 94 million U.S. Dollars) Tuesday to four provinces affected by typhoon Lekima or drought.

A total of 601 million yuan will be channeled to the provinces of Liaoning, Zhejiang and Shandong, which were affected by typhoon Lekima, the ninth typhoon of the year, said the MEM.

The remaining 64 million yuan will be allocated to Hubei Province for relieving droughts.

The MEM has also allocated a batch of relief materials, including 6,000 tents and 37,000 quilts, to the regions affected by typhoon Lekima.