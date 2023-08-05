Open Menu

China Allocates Additional 100 Mln Yuan To Flood-hit Regions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China allocates additional 100 mln yuan to flood-hit regions

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :China on Friday earmarked an additional 100 million Yuan (about 14 million U.S. Dollars) of investment from its central budget to the flood-hit provincial regions of Tianjin and Hebei, said the country's top economic planner.

The fund will be used to support emergency restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure and essential public service facilities, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The authority,on Wednesday, had urgently allocated 100 million yuan from the central budget to support the post-disaster recovery and reconstruction efforts in Beijing and Hebei.

With Friday's fund counted in, a total of 100 million yuan has been distributed to Hebei, and 50 million yuan each to Beijing and Tianjin, specifically for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, the authority said.

Chinese authorities have launched massive rescue and relief efforts in response to typhoon-induced torrential rains. Beijing has, over the past few days, seen the heaviest rainfall since records began 140 years ago, leaving 11 dead in the city.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources also announced on Friday to earmark 450 million yuan to support post-disaster restoration in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

