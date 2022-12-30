UrduPoint.com

China Allocates Medical Resources To Ensure People's Health: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

China allocates medical resources to ensure people's health: official

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :China is actively allocating medical resources to ensure people's health and there remain enough medical resources in the country as a whole, a Chinese health official said on Thursday.

Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission (NHC), told a press briefing that China's medical resources can meet the needs to treat all severe COVID-19 cases, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

As various areas in China are at different stages of the COVID-19 spread, she said, places that are currently experiencing infection peaks may have faced imbalance between supply and demand, but the situation has been dealt with through multiple measures.

"The rise in demand for medical resources was anticipated and China was prepared for the situation," Jiao said.

Since 2020, the country has been increasing its input of resources to improve its medical system, Jiao said.

Ahead of the optimization of China's epidemic response in early December, hospitals specializing in major and severe diseases were established and designated COVID-19 hospitals were expanded and upgraded, she said.

The number of fever clinics in hospitals of medium size and above has reached 16,000, according to Jiao. The national occupancy rate of beds for severe cases, which currently total 181,000, has not yet reached the 80 percent mark, she added.

Regarding the supply of medicines, Jiao said that China is one of the largest producers of fever medicines, and its total production capacity is sufficient to meet demand.

Ensuring medical supplies for the elderly has been made a priority, and the supply earmarked for institutions such as nursing homes and welfare homes has been secured, Jiao said.

Related Topics

China May December 2020 All

Recent Stories

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

19 minutes ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

47 minutes ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

56 minutes ago
 FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference t ..

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

1 hour ago
 SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.