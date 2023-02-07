China an important trading partner, says Australian premier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that good economic ties with China are in the national interest of his country.

Addressing a joint news conference along with his counterpart from New Zealand Chris Hipkins in Canberra, he called the Monday meeting between the trade ministers of both countries "very productive." "Our position on China is clear, that we'll cooperate where we can, we'll disagree where we must, and we'll engage in our national interest," Albanese said.

"China is an important trading partner for Australia," he said, according to a transcript published on the prime minister's official website.

He added that good economic ties between Canberra and Beijing are in the interest of both countries and his country wants to have good economic relations and trade with China.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his Australian counterpart Don Farrell held a video meeting on Monday and Wang invited Farrell to visit Beijing.

It was the first meeting between the two since 2019 as the relations between the two nations had spiraled down due to demand by Canberra for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

However, the relations have apparently stabilized since high-level meetings between President Xi Jinping and Albanese in Indonesia last November followed by the respective foreign ministers in Beijing.