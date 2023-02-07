UrduPoint.com

China An Important Trading Partner, Says Australian Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China an important trading partner, says Australian premier

ANKARA , Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday said that good economic ties with China are in the national interest of his country.

Addressing a joint news conference along with his counterpart from New Zealand Chris Hipkins in Canberra, he called the Monday meeting between the trade ministers of both countries "very productive." "Our position on China is clear, that we'll cooperate where we can, we'll disagree where we must, and we'll engage in our national interest," Albanese said.

"China is an important trading partner for Australia," he said, according to a transcript published on the prime minister's official website.

He added that good economic ties between Canberra and Beijing are in the interest of both countries and his country wants to have good economic relations and trade with China.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and his Australian counterpart Don Farrell held a video meeting on Monday and Wang invited Farrell to visit Beijing.

It was the first meeting between the two since 2019 as the relations between the two nations had spiraled down due to demand by Canberra for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

However, the relations have apparently stabilized since high-level meetings between President Xi Jinping and Albanese in Indonesia last November followed by the respective foreign ministers in Beijing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Visit Canberra Beijing Indonesia November 2019 Commerce From Xi Jinping New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

50 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

5 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.