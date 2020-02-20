UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Announces Biggest Drop In New Virus Cases In Almost A Month

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

China announces biggest drop in new virus cases in almost a month

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :China reported the biggest drop in new cases from the coronavirus outbreak in nearly a month on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said that more than 74,500 people have now been infected nationwide by the virus, which first emerged in central Hubei province in December.

The death toll jumped to 2,118 on Thursday after 114 new deaths were reported -- most in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

Most of the new cases were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

Hubei health officials said Thursday there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province.

However, the Hubei health commission said it was reducing the number of previously reported cases in a number of cities in the province by 279.

Even without the adjustment, the number of new cases was sharply lower than the province's daily updates of recent weeks. On Wednesday, there were 1,693 new cases reported in Hubei.

National health officials said the over-reporting in Hubei was after nucleic acid tests were carried out on patients previously confirmed using lung imaging.

After the adjustment, the number of new cases confirmed nationwide was 394, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new cases spiked last week after Hubei health officials said they were changing the way they counted cases to include those diagnosed clinically using lung imaging tests, rather than just using lab tests to confirm cases.

Outside of Hubei, the number of cases has been steadily falling, with only 45 more cases reported on Thursday.

Related Topics

China Wuhan December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

8 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

9 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

9 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

9 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.