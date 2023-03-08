UrduPoint.com

China Announces Financial Support For Ukraine's Nuclear Safety Program

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China announces financial support for Ukraine's nuclear safety program

ISTANBUL , Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :China on Wednesday announced over $210,000 in assistance to Ukraine for its nuclear safety program.

"China will donate 200,000 Euros (approximately $210,814) to Ukraine's nuclear safety and security technical assistance program, aiming to strengthen the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities with concrete actions," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference in Beijing, according to Chinese daily Global Times.

Beijing's announcement came after Kyiv said diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had reached a "dead end," as fighting around the plant under Russian control continues for over a year.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko had also said reports from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel stationed at the plant "indicate that Russians behave extremely unprofessionally at the station.""The IAEA mission confirms that the Russians are operating the plant in such a way that the condition of equipment and facilities at the (Zaporizhzhia) NPP is significantly deteriorating.

There is a feeling that one of the goals of the invaders is to leave it to us in a non-working state after de-occupation," Galushchenko said.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Russia China Nuclear German Mao Beijing Sunday From

Recent Stories

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

5 minutes ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

15 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

15 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

30 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.