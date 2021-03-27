China announces sanctions on US, Canadian individuals, entities over Xinjiang

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :China announced tit-for-tat sanctions against three individuals and one entity from Canada and the United States late Saturday, in response to sanctions imposed earlier this week by the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs.

Two members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, as well as Canadian MP Michael Chong and a Canadian parliamentary committee on human rights are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the Chinese foreign ministry said.