China announces winners of top journalism awards

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) (APP):The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on Friday announced the winners of the 32nd China Journalism Award and the 17th Changjiang Taofen Award, the two most prestigious journalism prizes in the country.

A total of 380 news entries by media outlets won this year's China Journalism Award, while 20 people won the Changjiang Taofen Award.

A list of the winners has been released on zgjx.cn and xinhuanet.com to invite public feedback via phone, fax, mail, or email until Oct. 9, said the ACJA, adding the final results will be announced at a later date.