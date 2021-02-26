China Appoints Head Of Newly Unveiled Gov't Body For Rural Vitalization
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :China's State Council has appointed Wang Zhengpu as head of the national administration for rural vitalization, the government body for the promotion of rural vitalization that was unveiled on Thursday.
Hong Tianyun and Xia Gengsheng were appointed deputy heads of the administration, according to an official statement released Friday.