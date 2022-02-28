- Home
China Appoints New Minister Of Civil Affairs
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Tang Dengjie was appointed minister of civil affairs by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Monday.
