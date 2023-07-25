China appoints Wang Yi as foreign minister

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :China on Tuesday appointed Wang Yi as foreign minister and removed the current foreign minister Qin Gang from his post.

Wang, 70-year-old veteran diplomat, began his career in the foreign ministry in 1982, and became the counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Japan in 1989 and then the minister counselor in April 1993.

He was then appointed as the deputy director general of the department of Asian Affairs at the ministry in 1994 and then the director general of the department of Asian Affairs from 1995 to 1998, Global Times reported.

Wang served as the Vice Minister and CPC Committee member of the ministry from 2001 to 2004 before he was appointed as the Chinese ambassador to Japan.

Wang also served as the director of the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council from 2008 to 2013. Between 2013 and 2018, Wang served as the minister and deputy secretary of CPC Committee of foreign ministry, and since 2018, he served as the State Councilor, member of the Leading CPC Members Group of the State Council, and Minister of Foreign Affairs before Qin took up the position in 2022.

Born in 1966 in North China's Tianjin, Qin began working at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in 1988 and became the attache and third secretary of Department of West European Affairs of the ministry from 1992 to 1995.

He then worked as the third secretary and second secretary of the Chinese Embassy in the UK from 1995 to 1999 and then became the second secretary and deputy division director. He was later appointed as the division director of the department of West European Affairs of the ministry.

He was the counselor of the Chinese Embassy in the UK from 2002 to 2005, after which he returned to China to work as the ministry's spokesperson from 2005 to 2010.

Qin Gang was promoted to the director-general of the information department of the ministry in 2011 after he finished his tenure as a minister of the Chinese Embassy in the UK from 2010 to 2011. In 2014, he became the director-general of the protocol department of the ministry.

Qin was promoted to the vice minister of the Foreign Ministry in 2018 and three years later became the Chinese Ambassador to the US. He arrived in the US in July, 2021 to take his post as the Chinese Ambassador.

Qin was appointed as the Chinese Foreign Minister, according to a decision made by the 13th National People's CongressÂ (NPC) Standing Committee, on December 30, 2022.