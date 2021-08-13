UrduPoint.com

China Appreciates Pakistan's Active Efforts In Investigating Dasu Terrorist Attack: FM Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:20 AM

China appreciates Pakistan's active efforts in investigating Dasu terrorist attack: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson has expressed appreciation of the active efforts in investigating the Dasu terrorist attack and said that the Pakistani side's investigation into the terrorist attack had seen major progress within a short period of time.

"The Pakistani side's investigation into the terrorist attack has seen major progress within a short period of time. China pays great attention to this and expresses appreciation to Pakistan's active efforts," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here after the Pakistani government offered updates on the investigation into the case of the Dasu terrorist attack at a media briefing Thursday.

The spokesperson said that further investigation by Pakistan was still ongoing at the moment.

"China and Pakistan will follow the important consensus reached by the leaders on both sides, ascertain all the facts and truth, and hold the culprits accountable and bring them to justice," she added.

Hua Chunying said, "In the meanwhile, both countries will keep strengthening security cooperation mechanisms to ensure the safety of Chinese projects, people and institutions in Pakistan." The spokesperson said that terrorism was the common enemy of all mankind and added, "China firmly opposes any force using terrorism to seek geopolitical gains and calls on countries in the region to collaborate in eradicating all terrorist organizations so as to uphold common security and development interests of all countries."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist China Progress Media All Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.