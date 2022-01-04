UrduPoint.com

China Appreciates PM Khan's Role For Promoting Bilateral Relations, Trade

Published January 04, 2022

BEIJING, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) ::China on Tuesday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for attaching importance to the bilateral relations and promoting trade between the two countries.

"China appreciates the Prime Minister and Pakistani governments for the importance they attached to bilateral relations and promoting trade," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in his remarks on launching of Pakistan-China Business and Investment Forum.

The forum was formed in collaboration with Pakistan board of Investment (BOI) and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association to increase investment by the Chinese companies in Pakistan and enhance business to business industrial cooperation.

The Prime Minister said that establishment of Forum would enhance ease of doing business between the Chinese and Pakistani companies and assured that the government and BOI were making full efforts to eliminate the blockages in this process and to further facilitate the Chinese investment.

Wang Wenbing said that the China was glad to see enhanced exchanges and cooperation between the two sides, adding, We will strive to promote investment and trade to the benefit of both countries and peoples. He said that China and Pakistan were all weather friends and comprehensive cooperative strategic partners.

"With fruitful outcomes and cooperation, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was is an important platform and project under Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),"he added.

The spokesperson said that the flagship project had entered an important stage, and going forward, the two countries would focus on industries, science and people's welfare.

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong observed that graced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan-China Business and Investment Forum was surely to play a very important role to promote B2B cooperation between the two countries.

