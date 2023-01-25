China approves 109 fixed-asset investment projects in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner said it approved a total of 109 fixed-asset investment projects in 2022.

These projects, with a combined investment value of 1.48 trillion Yuan (about 218.6 billion U.S.

Dollars), mainly cover areas including transportation, energy and water conservancy, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Earlier data showed China's fixed-asset investment rose 5.1 percent year on year to over 57.21 trillion yuan in last year. Investment in infrastructure and manufacturing climbed 9.4 percent and 9.1 percent from a year earlier in 2022, respectively, data showed.