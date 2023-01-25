UrduPoint.com

China Approves 109 Fixed-asset Investment Projects In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China approves 109 fixed-asset investment projects in 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner said it approved a total of 109 fixed-asset investment projects in 2022.

These projects, with a combined investment value of 1.48 trillion Yuan (about 218.6 billion U.S.

Dollars), mainly cover areas including transportation, energy and water conservancy, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Earlier data showed China's fixed-asset investment rose 5.1 percent year on year to over 57.21 trillion yuan in last year. Investment in infrastructure and manufacturing climbed 9.4 percent and 9.1 percent from a year earlier in 2022, respectively, data showed.

Related Topics

Water China From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

59 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.