China approves 3 new national manufacturing innovation centers

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced Monday that it approved the establishment of three new national manufacturing innovation centers.

The innovation centers, backed by research or tech firms in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, and Sichuan provinces, will focus on graphene, virtual reality, and ultra-high-definition video industries, respectively, said the ministry.

The centers will concentrate on key generic technologies and enhance technological research and development in these industries.

The ministry said it would guide the new manufacturing innovation centers to improve their abilities to seek technological innovation to provide strong support for the high-quality development of Primary fields in manufacturing.