China Approves 40 Fixed-asset Investment Projects In H1

Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

China approves 40 fixed-asset investment projects in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, approved 40 fixed-asset investment projects in the first half of the year.

The projects, with a combined investment value of 246.4 billion Yuan (about 38.1 billion U.S.

Dollars), cover areas including energy and water conservation, the commission said.

Previous data showed that China's fixed-asset investment went up 12.6 percent year on year in the January-June period, compared with the 15.4-percent increase in the first five months.

This year, the country plans to expand effective investment, with a central investment budget of 610 billion yuan and a special-purpose local government bond quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

