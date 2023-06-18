UrduPoint.com

China Approves 70 Fixed-asset Investment Projects In Jan-May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China approves 70 fixed-asset investment projects in Jan-May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner approved 70 fixed-asset investment (FAI) projects in the first five months of the year, with combined investment totaling 667.2 billion Yuan (about 93.59 billion U.S.

Dollars), official data showed.

The projects were mainly in the high-tech, energy and transportation industries, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

In May alone, 14 FAI projects worth 288.8 billion yuan were approved, the data revealed.

Related Topics

May Top Billion

Recent Stories

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubaiâ€™s Venture Capi ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

1 hour ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAEâ€™ ..

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ..

TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on â€˜People&#039;s Relations as ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.