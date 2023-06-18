China approves 70 fixed-asset investment projects in Jan-May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :China's top economic planner approved 70 fixed-asset investment (FAI) projects in the first five months of the year, with combined investment totaling 667.2 billion Yuan (about 93.59 billion U.S.

Dollars), official data showed.

The projects were mainly in the high-tech, energy and transportation industries, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

In May alone, 14 FAI projects worth 288.8 billion yuan were approved, the data revealed.