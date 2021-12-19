China approves 84 fixed-asset investment projects in Jan.-Nov

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :China's economic planner approved 84 fixed-asset investment projects from January to November, involving 757 billion Yuan.

In November alone, the National Development and Reform Commission gave the green light to 14 fixed-asset investment projects, involving 261.5 billion yuan.

The projects approved in November will focus on traffic, energy and water conservancy.