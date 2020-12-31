China approves first self developed COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :China announced on Thursday that it had granted conditional marketing authorization for its first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

The inactivated vaccine, which got the approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), is developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd.

under the China National Bio-tec Group (CNBG), which is affiliated with Sinopharm.

The provincial results of its phase-3 clinical trials shows 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19, meeting the standards of the World Health Organization and the NMPA, according to a press conference by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.