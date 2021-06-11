China approves inactivated COVID-19 vaccines for children age 3-17

ANKARA, 11 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :– China on Friday announced the approval of inactivated COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in children age between 3-17.

The announcement was made by the country's National Health Commission, Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported.

Until now, China has approved three vaccines including Sinovac and Sinopharm which have also been approved by the World Health Organization.

The third one is an inactivated vaccine for use in adults age 18 and older in a two-dose schedule two to four weeks apart.

China has exported and donated its vaccines to more than 66 countries and international organizations across the globe.

Approval of one more vaccine by China allows more vaccines to be shipped across the globe as the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on.

China has reported more than 100 new local coronavirus cases in June so far.

Most of the new cases were found among elders and minors, according to the China's health officials.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that mainland China reported 22 new cases of confirmed infections, including 13 imported cases, taking national tally to 91,359 cases and 4,636 deaths since the outbreak of the COVID-19 infections in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Mongolia, a landlocked East Asia country, reported record 1,622 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 72,104, with most of the cases registered in the capital Ulaanbaatar, according to state-run Montsame news agency.

At least eight patients died, raising the country's death toll to 342.

The country of 3.35 million people is among top nations leading with mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus.