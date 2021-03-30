UrduPoint.com
China Approves Overhaul Of Hong Kong's Political System

Tue 30th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese leaders endorsed a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system Tuesday, slashing its number of directly elected seats and ensuring a majority of the city's lawmakers will be vetted and selected by reliably pro-Beijing committees.

"The amendments were unanimously passed by 167 members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress," Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole delegate on China's parliament, told AFP.

