China Approves Two IPO Applications
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.
Zhejiang Yaguang Technology Co., Ltd. and Fujian Highton Development Co., Ltd.
will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.
The two companies should strictly follow their prospectuses, as well as their issuance and underwriting plans, when issuing stocks, the regulator added.