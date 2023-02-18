UrduPoint.com

China Approves Two IPO Applications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies.

Zhejiang Yaguang Technology Co., Ltd. and Fujian Highton Development Co., Ltd.

will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The two companies should strictly follow their prospectuses, as well as their issuance and underwriting plans, when issuing stocks, the regulator added.

