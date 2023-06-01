China-Arab countries' trade exceeded US$430 billion last year: Mao Ning

BEIJING, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Thursday that China had been Arab countries' largest trading partners and the trade between China and Arab countries exceeded US$ 430 billion last year.

"China and Arab countries enjoy a long tradition of friendship," she said during her regular briefing in response to a question about visits of Chinese business delegations visiting Arab countries these days.

Mao Ning said that China had long been Arab countries' largest trading partner, adding, "Last year, trade between China and Arab countries exceeded US$ 430 billion.

" The spokesperson said that under the Belt and Road framework, the two sides had robust cooperation, which boosted respective development and rejuvenation.

She said that the success of the first China-Arab States Summit at the end of last year injected fresh impetus into the growth of China-Arab relations and cooperation in various sectors.

" We are confident that guided by the spirit of the summit, cooperation between the two sides, including trade, will continue to deepen and deliver more benefits to our peoples," he added.