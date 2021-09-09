UrduPoint.com

China, ASEAN Post Robust Growth In Agricultural Trade

Thu 09th September 2021

China, ASEAN post robust growth in agricultural trade

NANNING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The total trade volume of agricultural products between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached 43 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020, up 8 percent year on year, showing resilience amid the COVID-19 epidemic, said a forum on Thursday.

The ASEAN countries have become China's largest agricultural trade partner, said Li Jinxiang, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, at the fifth China-ASEAN Agricultural Cooperation Forum.

Agriculture has always been an important part of China-ASEAN cooperation, and joint efforts between the two sides have yielded fruitful results.

So far, China has signed more than 30 bilateral agreements in agricultural cooperation with the ASEAN countries, Li said.

Serving as an essential platform for agricultural exchanges and cooperation between China and the ASEAN countries, the forum has taken place five times since 2016.

This year's forum took place both online and offline. It attracted nearly 200 representatives from agricultural departments, scientific research institutions, enterprises, and embassies of ASEAN countries to exchange views on food security, investment and trade, rural vitalization, and industrial development.

