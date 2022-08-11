UrduPoint.com

China Asks Media To Refrain From Speculating On UNSC 1267 Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) ::A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Thursday asked the relevant media to refrain from making groundless speculations about its decision to delay a proposal by the United States and India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Committee.

"China has always strictly followed the rules and procedures of the committee and in constructive and responsible manner participated in its work and hoped other members will also do the same," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said while defending China's decision during his regular briefing.

He said that the committee had clear provisions about shadowing and related procedures about terrorist organizations and officials.

Responding to a question, he said that China had a very clear position on this and said, "We need more time to assess the application to this individual." The spokesperson hoped the relevant media would refrain from making groundless speculations.

India and the United States Want Abdul Rauf Azhar to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze.

The move has to be agreed by all 15 members of a Security Council sanction committee.

