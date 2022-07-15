UrduPoint.com

China Asks UN Security Council For Ban On Small Arms To Haiti: Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :China has asked the United Nations Security Council to vote on banning small arms to Haiti, sanctioning the Caribbean nation's gang leaders, and even sending a regional police force to the violence-plagued island, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The proposal comes as Council members consider renewing a UN political mission to Haiti which expires on Friday night.

And it also comes as the impoverished country slides into chaos, with deadly gang violence soaring, fuel shortages and food prices climbing.

The individual sanctions would include travel bans and asset freezes, according to a draft text seen by AFP.

China has taken an increasingly prominent role in issues relating to Haiti at the UN in recent years.

