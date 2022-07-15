UrduPoint.com

China Asks UN Security Council For Ban On Small Arms To Haiti

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

China asks UN Security Council for ban on small arms to Haiti

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :China has asked the UN Security Council to vote on banning small arms to Haiti, setting up a potential stand-off Friday with the United States whose revised draft resolution does not reflect Beijing's proposal.

Council members are considering renewing a United Nations political mission to Haiti which expires on Friday night, but whether Chinese diplomats will go as far as to veto the latest resolution remains to be seen.

Beijing has taken an increasingly prominent role in issues relating to Haiti at the UN in recent years -- primarily over Port-au-Prince recognition of self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as its own territory.

"The situation in Haiti can't be worse. As we conduct the negotiations here, the gang violence is escalating in Port-au-Prince," a spokeswoman for the Chinese mission to the UN said.

"An embargo of weapons against criminal gangs are the minimum the Council should do in response to the appalling situation," she added, echoing the Chinese proposal for Security Council member states to ban small arms.

But the revised text from the United States and Mexico finalized late Thursday and seen by AFP falls short of an embargo, instead calling "upon Member States to prohibit the transfer of small arms, light weapons, and ammunition to non-State actors engaged in or supporting gang violence." Gang violence in the Caribbean nation has been soaring -- alongside fuel shortages and rising food prices -- with at least 89 people killed in Port-au-Prince alone this week. Aid agencies have said the region is dangerous to access.

Diplomatic sources said Thursday that China has also asked the Council to vote on sanctioning Haiti's gang leaders, and even sending a regional police force to the violence-plagued island.

The individual sanctions would include travel bans and asset freezes, according to a draft text also seen by AFP.

Countries that have diplomatic relations with China usually refrain from having official exchanges with Taiwan.

Beijing denies any link between its stance at the United Nations and the Taiwan issue, however.

A Chinese diplomatic source told AFP that it was necessary to push political authorities in Haiti to act, and to put those responsible for the violence on notice with legal sanctions.

The United States is not necessarily against such sanctions, but they must be the right fit, an American diplomat said on condition of anonymity.

It wouldn't make much sense to implement an arms embargo without a sanctions committee or a group of UN experts to oversee it, the diplomat said, adding that further information about the proposed sanctions against individuals was necessary to discuss the idea.

It would all "need more work," the source said.

Crushing poverty and widespread violence is causing many Haitians to flee to the Dominican Republic, with which Haiti shares a border, or to the United States.

The Security Council is debating whether to extend the special UN political mission to Haiti, known by its acronym BINUH, to 2023.

A vote had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, but with Council members debating China's proposal, it was pushed back to Friday.

Related Topics

Resolution Police United Nations China Vote Beijing Port-au-Prince Dominican Republic United States Mexico Haiti Border Criminals All From

Recent Stories

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

14 minutes ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

1 hour ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

2 hours ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.