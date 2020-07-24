China asks USA to close its Consulate General in Chengdu

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Friday asked the US to close it's Consulates General in Chengdu, according to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China informed the US Embassy in China of its decision to withdraw its consent for the establishment and operation of the US Consulate General in Chengdu," it said.

'The Ministry also made specific requirements on the ceasing of all operations and events by the Consulate General.

It said, on July 21, the US launched a unilateral provocation by abruptly demanding that China close its Consulate General in Houston.

The US move seriously breached international law, the basic norms of international relations, and the terms of the China-US Consular Convention.

It gravely harmed China-US relations.

The measure taken by China is a legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the US. It conforms with international law, the basic norms of international relations, and customary diplomatic practices, according to the statement.

It said, the current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this.

"We once again urge the US to immediately retract its wrong decision and create necessary conditions for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track," it said.