China assembles expert board for national cultural park development

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :An expert committee tasked with consulting on the development of China's national cultural parks was assembled in Beijing on Tuesday.

It is expected to offer suggestions concerning policies and decision-making as cultural parks are developed, assess cultural park development plans submitted by regional authorities, and conduct relevant research.

The committee consists of 81 scholars and specialists from various fields including history, culture and tourism.

Currently, it has three divisions, each assigned with advisory work related to the development of cultural parks under one of three specific themes: the Great Wall, the Grand Canal and the Long March.