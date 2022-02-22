China at UN urges restraint by all sides on Ukraine

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :China on Monday called for restraint by "all sides" to avoid further escalation in the Ukraine crisis, urging a diplomatic solution during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting.

"All parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions. We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution," said Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN.