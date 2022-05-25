China, Australia launch duelling South Pacific charm offensives

Honiara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chinese and Australian foreign ministers will launch duelling charm offensives in the South Pacific Thursday, as Beijing and the West jostle for influence in the strategically significant region.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is expected to arrive in Solomon Island's capital Honiara, kicking off a lengthy, eight-nation regional tour.

Australia's recently sworn-in Foreign Minister Penny Wong will meanwhile touch down in Fiji on Thursday as she embarks on her first solo overseas mission.

The diplomatic tours come as China seeks to deepen its foothold in the South Pacific, which has traditionally looked to the United States, Australia and New Zealand for security.

Travelling from Thursday until June 4, Wang will also stop in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Kiribati and Samoa, as well as hold video calls with Micronesia and the Cook Islands -- a self-governing part of New Zealand.

The trip will be "beneficial to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region", Chinese officials said.

Wang is expected to push for deeper relations and formal agreements with several countries.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the Chinese foreign minister's visit would be a "milestone".

But the trip has already stirred local controversy.

Solomon Islands' journalists are threatening to boycott coverage of the trip after a "joint press conference" planned for Thursday evening was to feature only questions from state media.