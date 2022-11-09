China, Australia see 'positive changes' in bilateral relations

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The bilateral relations between China and Australia have seen "positive changes" in the recent past, the top diplomats from the two countries viewed during a phone call on Tuesday.

This comes ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month where President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will come face to face.

A readout from China's Foreign Ministry said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia and China have "maintained effective communication and contact.

" It was their third call in the past five months.

"Through unremitting efforts, the relations between the two countries have seen positive changes," the readout quoting Wong said, adding that Canberra asserted its "one-China policy" to "develop a more stable and mutually beneficial relationship with China on the basis of mutual respect."Wang Yi, China's top diplomat said, the "common interests" of China and Australia "far outweigh the differences.".