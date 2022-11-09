UrduPoint.com

China, Australia See 'positive Changes' In Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

China, Australia see 'positive changes' in bilateral relations

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The bilateral relations between China and Australia have seen "positive changes" in the recent past, the top diplomats from the two countries viewed during a phone call on Tuesday.

This comes ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month where President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will come face to face.

A readout from China's Foreign Ministry said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia and China have "maintained effective communication and contact.

" It was their third call in the past five months.

"Through unremitting efforts, the relations between the two countries have seen positive changes," the readout quoting Wong said, adding that Canberra asserted its "one-China policy" to "develop a more stable and mutually beneficial relationship with China on the basis of mutual respect."Wang Yi, China's top diplomat said, the "common interests" of China and Australia "far outweigh the differences.".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Canberra Indonesia From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

4 minutes ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

10 minutes ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

12 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

22 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

56 minutes ago
 Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.