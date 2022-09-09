UrduPoint.com

China Automobile Sector Maintains Rapid Growth Momentum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China automobile sector maintains rapid growth momentum

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :China's automobile industry continued to see robust growth in production and sales in August despite COVID-19 outbreaks, industrial data showed Friday.

The world's largest automobile market produced 2.4 million units of automobiles and sold 2.38 million units last month, rising 38.3 percent and 32.

1 percent year on year respectively, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

In the first eight months of this year, the automobile output reached 16.97 million units, up 4.8 percent year on year. Automobile sales totaled 16.86 million units, rising 1.7 percent compared with the same period of 2021.

The association expected that the steady growth trend of the automobile industry might continue.

Related Topics

World China Same August Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

18 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

3 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

3 hours ago
 UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood ..

UNSG in Islamabad to express solidarity with flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.