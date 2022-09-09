China automobile sector maintains rapid growth momentum

BEIJING, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :China's automobile industry continued to see robust growth in production and sales in August despite COVID-19 outbreaks, industrial data showed Friday.

The world's largest automobile market produced 2.4 million units of automobiles and sold 2.38 million units last month, rising 38.3 percent and 32.

1 percent year on year respectively, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

In the first eight months of this year, the automobile output reached 16.97 million units, up 4.8 percent year on year. Automobile sales totaled 16.86 million units, rising 1.7 percent compared with the same period of 2021.

The association expected that the steady growth trend of the automobile industry might continue.