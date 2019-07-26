(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :While backing the US President Donald Trump's mediation offer to help resolve the Kashmir issue, China said it supported the international community including the United States (US) in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue.

"We support the international community, the US included, in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a statement issued here.

"We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia," she added.

The spokesperson said as a neighbor to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hoped that Pakistan and India could live in harmony.

Earlier this week, during a very successful and productive first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington, President Trump had expressed his willingness to be a mediator to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

"If you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that," Trump told Prime Minister, Imran Khan, at a White House meeting during the visit.

Imran Khan said Trump would have the prayers of millions of people if he succeeded.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has been reiterating its stance that it was ready to hold talks with the Indian government to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir through dialogue.