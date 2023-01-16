UrduPoint.com

China Bags Four Titles At WTT Contender Durban

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

JOHANNESBURG, Jan.16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Chinese paddlers clinched four titles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Durban which concluded in Durban, South Africa on Sunday.

China's Qian Tianyi broke open a 1-1 tie after two sets to get past her compatriot Fan Siqi 4-1 to be crowned the women's singles champion.

Three doubles events of the tournament featured all-Chinese finals.

Zhang Rui and Kuai Man beat Qian and Shi Xunyao 3-1 in the women's doubles final, while Chen Yuanyu and Lin Shidong defeated Xu Yingbin and Xu Haidong 3-1 in the men's doubles title contention.

Lin and Kuai emerged victorious 3-1 over Xue Fei and Qian in the mixed doubles final on Saturday.

World No. 7 Hugo Calderano of Brazil swept Yaroslav Zhmudenko of Ukraine 4-0 in the men's singles final.

Chinese paddlers will head to Doha, Qatar for the WTT Contender Doha.

