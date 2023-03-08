China, Bangladesh remain natural cooperation partners: new Chinese ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :"China and Bangladesh are natural cooperation partners," the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said here on Tuesday.

"The potential of China-Bangladesh relations is unlimited," he said at a welcome reception held in his honor at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Tuesday night.

"There are no unresolved disputes or historical burdens between us." Yao said the cooperation on economy, trade and mega projects serves as the pillar of the bilateral relations, he said, adding, "The China-Bangladesh cooperation improves well-being of our two peoples." A good number of roads, bridges, power plants, ports and other infrastructure projects have been completed, which have reshaped the landscape of Bangladesh, provided more than 1 million jobs, and promoted socio-economic development as well as people's livelihood in Bangladesh, he said.

China and Bangladesh would also closely cooperate and coordinate on regional and multilateral affairs, so as to inject more stability and certainty into this uncertain and unstable world, Yao noted.

"As close neighbors, the people of the two countries enjoy a natural sense of intimacy and similar ideas and values," he said, adding that he is confident that China-Bangladesh relations will set a good example for developing countries to understand, trust and support each other.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and Secretary (West) of Foreign Ministry Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, along with over 400 dignitaries attended the reception.