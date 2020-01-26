China bans wild animal trade until viral outbreak eases

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :China on Sunday ordered a temporary ban on the trade in wild animals as the country struggles to contain a deadly virus believed to have been spawned in a market that sold wild animals as food.

Raising, transporting or selling all wild animal species is forbidden "from the date of the announcement until the national epidemic situation is over," said a joint directive from three top agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture.