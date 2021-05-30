China-based duo to join Ghana training camp ahead of friendlies

(@FahadShabbir)

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Ghana's Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong, who play for Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League, are expected to join up with the national team ahead of two international friendlies next month, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said on Friday.

Ghana will take on Morocco in June in Rabat on June 8 before playing Cote d'Ivoire on June 12 at the Cape Coast stadiumThe players and the technical team, the GFA noted, were expected to begin the training camp on May 28 ahead of the two international friendlies.

Ghana head coach Charles Akonnor will use the friendlies to assess the strength of his team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.