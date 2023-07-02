Open Menu

China Beat Japan To Win Women's Basketball Asia Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China beat Japan to win Women's Basketball Asia Cup

SYDNEY, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :China broke a 12-year title drought and ended Japan's stranglehold of the FIBA Women's Basketball Asia Cup with a 73-71 victory in a classic final on Sunday in Sydney.

In a nerve-jangling decider, world No. 2 China finished strongly to win their first Asia Cup since 2011.

Han Xu capped off a dominant tournament with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while WNBA player Li Meng hit clutch shots to finish with 17 points and 6 assists.

Maki Takada top-scored with 17 points for Japan, whose bid for a record-extending sixth straight title fell just short.

China's chances of a record-equalling 12th title were made harder without captain Yang Liwei who suffered a leg injury late in the semifinal against Australia.

It was a high-quality start as both teams traded baskets in a frenetic first quarter, which ended with the scores tied at 17.

Han took over early in the second term as China scored the first seven points to gain control.

