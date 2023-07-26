China becomes largest trading partner of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives: Li Fei

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :China has become the largest trading partner of South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Maldives, China's Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei.

The annual trade volume between China and South Asian countries came in at under US$100 billion a decade ago, but the figure neared US$200 billion last year, representing an average annual increase of 8.3 per cent, Li told a press conference here.

About the China-South Asia Exposition set to take place from August 16 to 20 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, he said that the expo has become an important platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and South Asian countries.

The upcoming expo, the seventh since 2013, will be held fully offline this year, Li said.

Over 60 countries and regions have expressed the intention to participate in the expo so far, and nearly 1,000 enterprises are expected to attend the event.

The expo will also host eight forums, including the fourth China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, and three other activities, including a signing ceremony for cooperation projects.

This year's expo will feature the first South Asia tea festival to promote tea products and culture, and a digital platform that enables online conferencing, business discussions and the signature of agreements.