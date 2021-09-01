UrduPoint.com

China Boosts In-flight Internet Connectivity In Commercial Airplanes

China boosts in-flight internet connectivity in commercial airplanes

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :China has been promoting in-flight network connectivity services in commercial airplanes, a key move in building a smart civil aviation industry, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

A recently issued tech roadmap showed the development path for the new-generation broadband communication technologies in the civil aviation industry.

In the tech roadmap, the CAAC proposed for the first time the implementation path of a new generation of aviation broadband communication technologies represented by 5G technology.

The roadmap also offers tech guidance for industry players, aiming to help boost the coordinated development and comprehensive application of broadband-centered aviation communication technologies.

Thanks to constant progress and implementation of modern technologies, the in-flight internet surfing experience has been greatly enhanced from cabin local network initially to higher speed broadband connectivity.

As of June end, a total of 769 commercial airplanes of 21 Chinese airlines are equipped with in-flight internet services, up 18 percent from that in 2020, CAAC data showed.

