BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :-- Box office figures of the top-grossing films on the Chinese mainland market on March 30: Title Daily Gross (million Yuan) "Suzume" 11.80 "Post Truth" 9.75 "The Best Is Yet to Come" 2.95 "Revival" 1.87 "Manifesto" 1.46(1 U.S. Dollar = 6.87 yuan)Source: China Movie Data Information Network.