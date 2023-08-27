Open Menu

China Braces For Flooding, Typhoon Saola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China braces for flooding, Typhoon Saola

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :-- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management organized a video conference on Saturday, calling for precautions against flooding and Typhoon Saola in relevant areas.

From Saturday to Monday, heavy rain will lash parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong, Hunan, and Guangxi, according to China's meteorological department.

The rainstorms may bring a risk of mountain torrents, geological disasters, and floods in some small and medium-sized rivers in the affected areas, said the conference, adding that there are uncertainties in the moving direction of Saola, the ninth typhoon of this year.

It urged eastern and southern coastal regions to monitor Typhoon Saola closely and carry out evacuations as needed.

