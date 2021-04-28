China Brand Day events to kick off in May to boost consumption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The 2021 China Brand Day events will be held from May 10 to 12 as the country seeks to boost domestic brands and spur consumption.

The events will be held both online and offline on the premise of strictly implementing regular epidemic prevention and control, said Xia Nong, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

During the period, China will host an international forum on China brand development and an expo on China indigenous brands, Xia said, adding the events will also help to guide local governments to organize activities to create distinctive brands.

Established in 2017, the China Brand Day is marked on May 10 every year.

China will also kick off a month-long campaign in May, which will feature a series of activities promoting consumption across the country